Laredo, Texas– A man is detained and charged with reckless driving.

22-year-old Santos Ramiro Jr. was arrested close to 4 am when an officer said he witnessed him driving at a high rate speed and disregarding a red light at the intersection of Lyon and Springfield. As the officer attempted to catch up with Ramiro Jr., he saw him run another red light by Lyon and Monterrey Avenue. Officers were able to find the vehicle the suspect was driving at the 3000 block of Marcella Avenue.

“From there, the officer spoke with Ramiro Jr. in regards to the incident and Ramiro Jr. explained that he was traveling at a high speed, that if he didn’t get home on time, his father was going to punish him.”

The 22-year-old remains behind bars at the Webb County Jail with a bond set at $1,000.