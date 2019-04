Brownsville Police are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for assault.

21-year-old Sergio Raul Garza has an active arrest warrant for an incident that happened February 7.

Anyone with information on Garza’s whereabouts is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 546-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars. All calls remain anonymous.