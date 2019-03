Your help is needed by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s department to locate a suspect.

21-year-old Alejandro Acosta is wanted by authorities for Sexual Assault. The suspect is 5 feet tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in the city of Mission.

If you know of his whereabouts, contact Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS. Your identity will remain anonymous.