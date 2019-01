21-Year-Old Wanted For Forgery In Hidalgo County

Your help is needed to locate a suspect wanted by Hidalgo County authorities.

21-year-old Abel Oscar Cano is wanted for forgery. Cano is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 119 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Cano’s last known address is in the city of San Juan. You can make an anonymous call by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at (956) 668-8477. You could qualify for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.