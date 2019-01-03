21-Year-Old Valley Woman Killed In Corpus Christi

This weekend, a 21-year-old woman from the Rio Grande Valley was killed in Nueces County.

We spoke with Alexandra Winfree’s brother, this is how he describes his sister.

“She was always just happy. Like I said, she was full of life, she made everybody happy, she was so joyful.”

These are the heartbreaking words of Winfree’s brother. Authorities say she was killed by her boyfriend’s ex-wife.

On Saturday, authorities responded to a call on the 400 block of Homecrest Street at around 5:30 am.

Police arrested 32-year-old Thelma Villareal. She is accused of shooting the 21-year-old in her torso, which caused her death.

According to the victim’s brother, this was not the first time they heard about Villarreal harassing his sister.

“She was just jealous. She had told me or had mentioned before that there was harassment going on before this, but we never thought to this extent.”

We spoke to one of Alexandra’s friends who lives in Corpus and this is what she had to say.

“She told me like right away after she started dating him, the threats started coming in. The lady started threatening her. She got her number so she started harassing her.”

Cordova adds the boyfriend had filed several reports on his ex-wife, but police never did anything about it.

The funeral will take place in the city of Mission tomorrow at 11 am.