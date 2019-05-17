Angel Quintanilla is a 21-year-old from the Rio Grande Valley. He was born with cerebral palsy, a disorder that affects his movements.

Growing up, Angel went through many surgeries and doctor appointments, but the Quintanilla family overcame it all.

“It’s like I tell everyone, even my family, I tell them God has other plans, he’s here for a reason, he stayed for a reason.”

At a young age, he knew that he wanted to help children smile while they’re in the hospital. He started a foundation that’s now in its 15th year. It is known as the “Angel Quintanilla Foundation and Fun Jewelry.” Throughout the year, the 21-year-old makes and sells jewelry in order to purchase toys for children who are in the hospital during Christmas.

“This was very unexpected. This may be very crazy because we didn’t know how to do these types of projects, this was completely new. All we knew is that we wanted to make others happy.”

Nothing stops Angel from achieving his dream of making everyone feel loved.

“Often times they won’t remember what you say or what you did, but they will remember how you made them feel.”

Because of all the love he has to share, his family has big dreams for him to one day be part of the United Nations to continue helping.

“but I see him as a motivational speaker, I see him teaching other people that you can do things rather you have a disability or not.”

To anyone that’s watching, Angel has a message of encouragement for you.

“Anything is possible, no matter what and I have my disability and if I can do it, imagine what you can do.”