

A woman from Sugarland, Texas will spend the next 11 years behind bars, after killing a woman in South Padre Island more than two years ago.

21-year-old Daisy Jo Decker declared herself guilty on nine charges including intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault and accident involving bodily injury. The accident happened March 2017 during spring break. The victim was walking on the pedestrian lane on Gulf Boulevard when Decker struck her and fled the scene.

She will now be transferred to federal prison.

