21 Warrants Executed, 10 Arrests Made Following Multiple Raids

In Laredo, multiple arrests were made as part of an operation with multiple law enforcement agencies.

The raids happened Friday afternoon. Several eight-liner businesses and residences were searched.

21 search warrants were executed as part of the eighth phase of operation “One Armed Bandit.”

“Of those 21 search warrants, 14 were executed at various business locations commonly known as “maquinitas” and the other seven at residences of employees of the “maquinitas.'”

Laredo police seized currency and weapons during this raid. Authorities say this was possible after investigating the eight-liner businesses for several months. Several law enforcement agencies monitored the daily operations of the businesses and documented the illegal payouts issued above the $5 limit.

“The operation is currently under investigation. It has not come to a conclusion just yet, we are in the process of counting the currency seized as well as identifying subjects regarding this investigation or employees of the different establishments.”