Register for a chance to win tickets to MXLan 2023!

Musica, Arte, Cultura!

These are our roots! MXLAN 2023!

It’s 3 day Music and Art Festival Celebrating our young culture!

July 28th to July 30th at the McAllen Convention Center!

Discover fresh new artists, see artists live in motion, check out the food and the Artisan Mercado!

Register for your chance to win tickets here!

Read contest terms and conditions here