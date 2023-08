Register to win a family 4 pack to Faith & Family Night at H-E-B Park!

Got Faith Music and RGV FC TORO join forces and invite everyone

out to the inaugural Faith & Family Night presented by Dairy Queen, Schlotzsky’s and Cinnabon!

Featuring a special pre-game concert with Unspoken!

Saturday, May 20th at the H-E-B Park Stadium, watch the RGV TOROS go head-to-head with the Tampa Bay Rowdies – then stick around for the post game firework concert in the sky and free frozen treats presented by Dairy Queen!

Register to win here!

Read contest terms and conditions here