Register to win tickets to AMERICA: Live in Concert!

Joyce’s International Boutique Facebook Live and Dream Vacation Agents: David & Joyce present:

AMERICA: LIVE IN CONCERT!

Saturday, April 16th at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas!

Brought to you by Corazon Health Care Services LLC and Thrive Drip Spa

Register to win tickets HERE!

Click here to read Contest Terms & Conditions