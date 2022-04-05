Search for:
Local News
Weather
Emergency Numbers
Covid-19
Contest
About Us
Advertise
Meet The Team
Closed Captioning
EEO Report
Programming Questions?
Site Issues?
Employment
News Tips?
Sponsored
80° F
Local News
DRAMATIC MIGRANT RESCUE; TROOPER SPEAKS OUT
April 5, 2022 6:44 pm
Trending Stories
Special Reports
Community
Coronavirus
Local News
Special Reports
Mariachi’s Adjust to COVID-19 Pandemic
immigration
Local News
Special Reports
Coalition Protests as the State’s GOP Meets in Laredo
Special Reports
Sports
Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader Sits Down With Fox South Texas Sports and Shares Her Journey Toward A T &T Stadium
Special Reports
Sports
RGV FC Announces Signing of Veteran Goalkeeper Tyler Deric
Related Articles
Local News
DRAMATIC MIGRANT RESCUE; TROOPER SPEAKS OUT
Community
economy
Local News
FRUIT FLY AFFECTING VALLEY CITRUS
Community
Local News
CITY OF MISSION ADDRESSES ILLEGAL DUMPING
Close
DRAMATIC MIGRANT RESCUE; TROOPER SPEAKS OUT
Info
Related Videos
View Info