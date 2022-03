Register to Win Tickets to the McAllen International Carfest 2022!

It’s the McAllen International Carfest’s 12th Anniversary and Fox Rio Grande Valley has your chance to win tickets to this awesome event!

With over 250 vehicles with the best in muscle, classic and more! Weekend Fun for the whole family!

Happening Friday March 11th-13th at the McAllen Convention Center!

Click here to read Contest Terms & Conditions