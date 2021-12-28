It’s Important to Remember the Responsibilities of Adopting a Pet

Adopting a pet is a lifetime commitment regardless of the time of year you decide to take this action. However, in December, adoption rates increase. It’s important to make sure that the pets have a good destination.

According to ASPCA.org, there is approximately 6.3 million animals registered in animal shelters. On average, there is a total of 3.1 million dogs and 3.2 million cats. There is a variety of ages that are just a few weeks old, but the majority that are at shelters are commonly older pets.

These pets don’t have a warm and permanent home, however, the adoptions increase during the holidays since many believe they would be a good present. The recommendations are the following.

“That you have a nice calm place to bring a new pet into your home and give them time to acclimate well,” stated the Director.

The Director also mentions that the other option is to become a foster home for the pet. She also mentions that it is important to verify with the person who would become the pet owner if they are in agreement with this decision and if they have the adequate conditions for the new member of the family.

“If your grandma and grandpa want your grandchildren to have the great experience of having a pet during the holiday times, that can be a wonderful memory and we want to encourage that but, we want to make sure that you check with the parents first and make sure that they are okay to have a pet in their home,” added the Director.

Unfortunately, many animal shelters are at their maximum capacity such as Palm Valley Animal Shelter, with more than 1,000 pets that are waiting for a permanent home.

Adopting a pet is an easy process but if you are considering this, it’s important to consider the well being of the pet and don’t abandon them.