Laredo Animal Care is Reminding the Community the Responsibility that Comes with Taking Care of a Pet

This holiday season, it may cross your mind to gift a pet to a loved one. The Laredo Animal Care Services is reminding the community the responsibility that comes with taking care of a pet.

Representatives say it’s very common to gift a small pet to a loved one, but reminds the community they don’t’ stay small forever.

“Right now they are puppies next thing you know they are teenagers and adult animals they think the animal stays small but then they believe its a nuisance when they start growing and become an adult,” said Program Coordinator, Maribel Maciel.

And once they grow, there have been reports of owners taking their pets to the shelter. Not many know the emotional impact this has on our four legged friends.

“They are going to be in a new surrounding. They don’t know what will happen next, they will miss the owners family member. They will be sad and it will take a while to gain confidence,” added Maciel.

Remember that a pet goes through the same phases as a child. That is why it’s important to be careful who you gift a pet.

“When you think of giving a pet as a gift it’s important to understand who is receiving the gift and the time the person has to take care of the animal and provide all the necessaries for the animal during its lifespan,” added Maciel.

Another message is the importance of adopting a pet to give them a loving home.

And if you are committed to the responsibility, you are encouraged to call animal care services at 956-625-1860.