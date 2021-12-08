The Registration Deadline for Health Insurance, Medicaid, is About to Expire

The registration deadline for health insurance, Medicare, is about to expire. That is why experts recommend the community to be proactive and enlist or re-evaluate their medical plans.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 10 million Americans enrolled in Medicare coverage during the Covid-19 public health emergency. Texas Senior Medicare Patrol Project Coordinator, Robert Obregon, advices the community to take advantage of the last day to revise or enroll in a medical plan.

“Right now I would suggest to anyone, to all beneficiaries, even if you didn’t make any changes to your plan, especially if you are satisfied with what you’ve got now, make sure that no one changed it for you,” said Obregon.

There’s several authorized organizations in the valley which help the community with the process of applying. Juan mentions that the Hispanic community is the most at risk to fraud, scams and even identity theft because of the language barrier. Juan Trejo also mentions that a person’s income and age affects the amount of help one can receive.

“One of the requirements is for them to have part A and part B, so we can help you with the Medicare advantage, which is part C or part D. It is very important for people to have all the requirements. There is only a certain window to be able to apply to this,” said Trejo.

Robert reiterates the importance of renewing your health insurance plan through an insurance website or with an agent. This way you are less likely to be victim of fraud or scams.