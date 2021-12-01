The Annual McAllen Holiday Parade Kicks of this Thursday

There’s several events kicking off in just 2 days for the anticipated McAllen Holiday Parade.

The city of McAllen is anticipating about 200 thousand people to attend this years holiday parade in collaboration with South Padre Island, H-E-B, and Bert Ogden. The price of the tickets depends on where you’d like to be seated. Stadium tickets will range from $8 to $33 dollars and route seats are $8 each. City organizers state that the carnival will be open this Thursday for the community to enjoy the rides.

We invite everyone to come out on Thursday for the carnival which kicks off from 5 pm to 11 pm at the Municipal Park which is featuring $15 all you can ride wristbands at a discounted rate.

After having this event virtually last year due to the pandemic, the city is still advising the community to take Covid-19 precautions such as wearing a mask and social distancing.

Friday at 5 pm Christmas at the Park kicks off with live music on our main stage and community stage for entertainment and lots of drinks and food. All that amazing festival food and of course our carnival.

The event will take place on Thursday and Friday and will be free but if you wish to enjoy the rides or the food there will be additional cost. A price increase will be implemented for access to rides on Friday going from $15 on Thursday to $25 on Friday.

Tickets for stadium seating and route seating are still on sale at mcallenholidayparade.com