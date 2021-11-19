DPS Warns the Community on the Dangers of Speeding

TXDOT is classifying it as a crisis. To date, they are reporting over 3 thousand fatalities. Accidents that representatives say could have been prevented.

Authorities continue reporting more fatal accidents.

“We saw 1,174 people killed due to speeding. That is shocking, speeding kills. Also 1 out of 4 deaths are due to drunk driving,” said Traffic Safety Specialist Blanca Treviño

To date, Laredo police are reporting 13 fatal crashes. Officers say they continue patrolling the streets to make sure drivers are obeying state laws

“Citations we have over 600 citations related to people not wearing seatbelts and 400 arrests for drivers driving under the influence,” added Treviño

We are here to notify you that your loved one was killed in a car crash

DPS says they don’t want anymore of these tragic visits to loved ones, authorities ask the community for support

“As a community member, you can assist by being a defensive driver. Have you undivided attention, pay attention to all traffic signals, don’t be speeding and buckle up,” said DPS Maria Montalvo

Officers also remind the community to make sure children are buckled in correctly in their car seats

Law enforcement agencies say they have zero tolerance for drivers not following the law. They will continue patrolling the streets to make sure everyone gets home safely