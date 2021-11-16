The City of Laredo Plans for Future Water Sources

City Council member are planning for the future and the possibility that the Rio Grande River won’t be enough to use it as a water source.

Studies in having a secondary water source continue as well as the price tag that may come with it.

“At least considering purchasing or having arrangement of having water from Northwebb into our system, we have to evaluate the cost and see if it’s feasible,” said Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz

“Currently there are four different alternatives. We have a plan in Corpus Christi, but there are some studies we have done with the Carrizo Springs,” stated Councilman District 3, Mercurio Martinez.

The discussion comes after city officials say the river is limited. Especially with the fast growth of the community.

“The Rio Grande is good. It is our only drinking water source and right now it’s serving us and it’s serving us well. Our studies is we have enough water for the year 2040, so we’re in good shape,” added Martinez.

For now, the studies continue. City leaders notified management to save funds to be prepared in moving forward with having a secondary water source.

The city also discussed the boil water advisory. Council members requested to have a representative from TCEQ come and explain in detail their investigation findings as to what led to the alert.