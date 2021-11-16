Register to Win Tickets for the McAllen Holiday Parade!

Holiday magic will rock your world at the McAllen Holiday parade presented by HEB and powered by Bert Ogden hosted by Mario Lopez and Julian Gil!

This December the 4thAt McAllen Veterans Stadium and Fox Rio Grande Valley Has your chance to win tickets for stadium seating

The Largest illuminated holiday and helium balloon parade in Texas is back in person be part of the fun!

Register here for your chance to win tickets now!

It’s the McAllen Holiday Parade December 4th with Fox Rio Grande Valley!

Click Here To Read Contest Terms & Conditions