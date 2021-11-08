CBP Confirms Re-Opening of Bridges, Monday

CBP officers are confirming the reopening of the bridges will be at 12:01 midnight on Monday.

CBP officers say they will continue to have their agents at the middle of the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge.

“But their primary function there is just to make sure that the people in the vehicle have their documents, that’s it,” said Port Director Albert Flores.

CBP officers say a community member will have to confirm their vaccination status at the inspection booth.

“The traveler needs to provide their documents and it’s when they begin their formal inspection coming into the United States,” added Flores.

“The proof of vaccination that will be accepted, can be a copy, digital form, a photocopy of the telephone, any proof that they can provide will be accepted,” said Asst. Director for CBP, Mucia Dovalina.

Officers also clarify what will happen if a Mexican citizen received the Covid-19 vaccine in the U.S. during the time of the border restrictions.

“Our traveling public shouldn’t have any concerns whether they got the vaccines in the U.S. during travel restrictions. Our focus here is to ensure that the people are vaccinated. Where, how, and how they got it is not our focus,” added Flores.

Children under 18 are not required to be vaccinated at this time, but CBP officers say they must be with an adult that is vaccinated under the approved immunization. CBP officers also clarify whether a Covid-19 test is required.

“At the moment, U.S. Customs and Border Protection does not have any requirements for any Covid testing proof from any traveler,” added Dovalina.

CBP officers say they have enough agents to process pedestrian and vehicular traffic.