Four Individuals Charged with Solicitation of a Minor in Webb County

The purpose of Operation Predator Call is to identify individuals whose intent is to engage in any type of sexual conduct with minors.

The four-day operation began October 25th and resulted in four arrests. All men were charged with online solicitation of a minor. 25-year-old Jaime Hinojosa received additional charges of assault on a public servant and resisting arrest.

“We were able to arrest four individuals during this investigation that we believe had the intent to conduct a criminal offense with who on their minds were minors,” said Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office, LISD, UISD Police and Homeland Security Investigations assisted in this operation. Officers posed as minors on online chats.

“Suspects made contact with our undercover officers who they believe are minors, are also told that they are minors, and they continue to solicit to have sexual conduct,” added Alaniz.

That is why law enforcement agencies have a message for parents, supervise your child’s activity online.

“Again, LISD will always be a part of any effort to keep our children safe. Be safe out there. Always check on your children and their social media. There are apps out there to track what your children are doing,” said LISD Chief of Police, Doreen Hale.

“We are warning parents. They need to know what their children are doing on social media. There have been cases nationwide where a child predator becomes their friend,” said UISD Chief of Police, Ray Garner.

Law enforcement agencies say they continue working to keep minors safe from online predators. The Webb County District Attorney’s office says they are working to prosecute these criminal cases.