Four Individuals Charged with Solicitation of a Minor in Webb County

The purpose of Operation Predator Call is to identify individuals whose intent is to engage in any type of sexual conduct with minors.
The four-day operation began October 25th and resulted in four arrests. All men were charged with online solicitation of a minor. 25-year-old Jaime Hinojosa received additional charges of assault on a public servant and resisting arrest.
“We were able to arrest four individuals during this investigation that we believe had the intent to conduct a criminal offense with who on their minds were minors,” said Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz.
The Webb County Sheriff’s Office, LISD, UISD Police and Homeland Security Investigations assisted in this operation. Officers posed as minors on online chats.
“Suspects made contact with our undercover officers who they believe are minors, are also told that they are minors, and they continue to solicit to have sexual conduct,” added Alaniz.