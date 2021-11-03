Minor in Fatal Mercedes ATV Accident Identified

Wreckless driving has taken a life of a minor this Sunday night.

According to authorities, the teen identified as Jennitsa Marisa Zarate, resident of Mercedes, died when she lost control of an ATV on Mile 1/2 East Road North of Mile 9 due to speeding. Consequently causing the vehicle to roll over. Local authorities are now reminding the community what road rules apply to off-road vehicles.

“With ATVs there are now laws, you do not need a license. But the whole point is that they’re not supposed to be on the roadway,” said Officer Sepulveda.

Officer Sepulveda also states that these off-road vehicles are only supposed to be used in private property. Adding that they are not to be used for racing because accidents like this can have fatal consequences. That is why protective headgear is always recommended when riding an ATV.

“There is just under 1000 deaths. About a third of these are kids and here at our hospital. We are the only level 1 here in South Texas, we see at least one per week, sometimes more, sometimes on the weekend you’ll get a handful, but at least one per week consistantly,” shared Dr. Skubic of DHR.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the state of Texas is the leading state with ATV related fatalities.

Authorities emphasize the importance of reminding your child to be cautious when riding on an ATV.