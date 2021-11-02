DPS Members Say Border Fence is at No Cost to City of Laredo

DPS says the border fence is at no cost to the city of Laredo and property who give consent to build it.
According to DPS, community members that approve the fence can decide how it’s built.
“It doesn’t necessarily have to be a barbed wire on the top or bottom, if the city chooses not to have the wire on top or bottom, they can remove it,” said DPS SGT. Erick Estrada.
According to city council members DPS already began the process of talking to property owners about installing the fence.
“Which each owner will be able to identify on their own whether they opt in or opt out of this program. The presentation today was to ask the city whether or not they would want to engage or tie ourselves into the participation of this,” said District 4 Councilman Alberto Torres.