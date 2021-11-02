DPS Members Say Border Fence is at No Cost to City of Laredo

DPS says the border fence is at no cost to the city of Laredo and property who give consent to build it.

According to DPS, community members that approve the fence can decide how it’s built.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be a barbed wire on the top or bottom, if the city chooses not to have the wire on top or bottom, they can remove it,” said DPS SGT. Erick Estrada.

According to city council members DPS already began the process of talking to property owners about installing the fence.

“Which each owner will be able to identify on their own whether they opt in or opt out of this program. The presentation today was to ask the city whether or not they would want to engage or tie ourselves into the participation of this,” said District 4 Councilman Alberto Torres.

“Some of the private ranch owners have already agreed to this fence. So if we have those gaps in the city properties they are going to funnel in through there. This includes human smugglers and drug traffickers,” added Estrada

Community members say they are against this border fence, adding there are other solutions to prevent illegal immigration.

“They want the fence to solve our immigration problems. Migrants cross looking for asylum, the great majority. Once they touch U.S. land on the other side of this fence, they get to claim asylum, so it does nothing to prevent migrants from crossing,” said Melissa Cigarroa, member of the No Border Wall Coalition.

DPS says those that accept to have the fence, may remove it at any time. Officers clarify the fence won’t completely prevent undocumented migrants from crossing.

“This fence is going to deter and slow down the flow of illegal immigrants crossing into the border,” added Officer Estrada.

DPS did not disclose where exactly the fence will be built as they continue talking to private land owners. The city of Laredo did not decide whether or not the fence will be built. Council members say they expect to have an answer by next meeting.