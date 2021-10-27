New Study Shows Polyclonal Antibodies Could Help Fight and Eliminate Covid-19

The DHR Hospital is studying the use of polyclonal antibodies to treat adult patients not vaccinated against Covid-19.

The polyclonal antibodies will attack different areas of the virus, when the monoclonal only attacks one area of the virus.

The goal of these antibodies is to eliminate the virus. This is a first study of this kind. It is something new and innovative to treat patients 18-years of age and older who are not hospitalized but with a positive Covid-19 test.

This treatment would be through IV that would last about 30-45 minutes. Where the patients will be directly controlled by the doctors after this study.

This study is to find ways to fight Covid-19, but a more efficient way to fight the virus is for everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

If you want more information about this new treatment, you can call the Covid-19 Treatment Hotline at (956) 362-2393 or (956) 342-2383.