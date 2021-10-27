Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Prevention Unit Offering Gun Locks to the Public

Local authorities continue their efforts to inform the community on gun safety.

According to Texas Gun Sense, there were more than 3,000 gun related deaths in Texas in 2019. Which is why local authorities want to remind the public that Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with their Crime Prevention Unit are giving away gun safety locks to all Hidalgo County residents.

“Simply come by our office and pick up a few gun locks. We will happily show you how to use them properly and how to secure weapons and answer any questions,” said Sargent Medrano.

Sargent Medrano also mentions that there is no requirement to receive a lock. He also adds that all accidents involving children or adults can be avoided by just being cautious.

U.S. Marine Veteran, Marcus Cazares says that having a loaded gun around kids is a careless act and can lead to senseless injuries.

“For the safety of my family and myself in general, I wouldn’t want somebody that doesn’t know what they are doing around the firearm and then negligent discharge happening and killing the person messing with the fire arm or me injuring someone around the area,” shared Cazares.

Texas Gun Sense reported that women in Texas are 24 percent more likely to be murdered with a gun than a woman in other states. Sargent Medrano also says that the fun locks are given all year round.

If you are someone you know is in need of a gun lock you can stop by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 1124 N M. Street in Edinburg, Texas or call (956) 292-7070.