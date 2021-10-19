It’s Flu Season and Doctors Are Asking The Community To Get Vaccinated Soon

Health authorities are expecting an increase in Influenza and other respiratory illness infections, which is why they are asking the public to take the appropriate measures.

It’s flu season and doctors are asking community members to get their vaccine as soon as possible. This in an effort to avoid hospitalizations due to common respiratory viruses, as most of them seem to present symptoms similar to Covid-19.

“100 percent less cases that influenza reported to our health department last year. Do we believe that because of less reporting and of course because the use of masks. That’s one of the great side effects that has protected us from this disease. Because we do not have that group immunity, that we usually would have, influenza vaccines are more important than ever,” said Dr. Melendez.

Dr. Melendez adds symptoms like cough, fever and a runny nose are usually associated with different sicknesses, which is why it is recommended that people speak to the doctor and get a Covid-19 test. On the other hand, doctors at DHR have seen cases where individuals test positive to Covid-19 and influenza at the same time.

“We’ve seen people with Covid and with flu, thankfully not many. But we know, having the two of them can put any individual at a higher risk for getting sick enough to being in the hospital and more,” said Dr. Bernal.

Dr. Bernal says there is no contraindication against getting both vaccines, which is why they are asking the public to get the Covid and influenza shots.

Doctors say that reducing the cases of respiratory illnesses will be crucial to not put a strain on medical resources that have struggled with the pandemic.