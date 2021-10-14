Small Business Owners Looking Forward to Re-Opening of Bridges

With just a few hours of announcing the possible re-opening of the international bridges, many small businesses of the region are hoping this will benefit local commerce.

Diana Tapia, owner of a small boutique located just a few blocks from Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge, states that the 19 months of closure between the U.S. and Mexico negatively impacted her source of income. Diana is one of many small entrepreneurs who rely on the business of Mexican nationals.

“Our sales dropped a lot. Thank God we are still open. We had to put out promotions and give discounts to be able to make up the lost sales and pay my workers,” shared Tapia.

On the other hand not everyone finds this announcement convenient.

Andrea Mendoza, who makes a daily commute from Mexico for work purposes, says that it will make the trip more lengthy.

“It will be very difficult for me because I cross everyday for work. And with the opening of the bridge, it will add multiple long lines for entry,” shared Mendoza.

Diana, like many other business owners, believes that this won’t only benefit the RGV sector, but the overall economy of the state.

Authorities will decide the complete re-opening of all international bridges for those who are completely vaccinated on October 21st.