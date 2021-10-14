Re-Opening of Bridges Will Be In Phases, Starting November

The re-opening of the bridges will be in phases. The first will take effect in November.
DHS says next month they will allow fully vaccinated travelers from Canada and Mexico to enter the U.S. for non-essential purposes.
“Which means the families or tourists or people that come shop, they can come into the United States with proof of vaccines. Proof under the United States or WHO,” stated Henry Cuellar, U.S. Congressman District 28.
In January the U.S. will require essential workers to have the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Which means, that the essential ones, like the truck drivers, they will have to show proof of vaccines. So I’m asking the trade community, do not wait until January,” added Cuellar.
More information is pending regarding children and U.S. citizens.
Laredo’s health authority says the FDA has given the green light for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
DHS says these guidelines will help resume regular travel in a safe and sustainable manor.