Police Officers Suggest Safe Tips to Prevent Credit Card Fraud

Online shopping has become very popular and Laredo police say it’s important to keep your credit card information private.
According to police, a victim lost her phone that contained photos of her credit card.
37-year old Yosvany Benitez Lozada is accused of stealing the information from her mobile device.
“Benitez Lozada was able to gain entry and recovered these photos from the cell phone and he was able to get the credit card number in the photos. He made several transactions throughout the city at several gas stations,” stated Laredo Police Officer, Jose Espinoza.
Officers say its important to erase all personal information from your personal devices.
“If you are shopping online or if you have any pictures in your cell phone, always remember to erase your history containing your personal information, such as credit card information, any bank information,” stated Espinoza.