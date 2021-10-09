Local Gym Helps Raise Breast Cancer Awareness With Upcoming Event

As many of us already know, October is breast cancer awareness month.

According to studies by the Cancer Foundation, each year 1 out of 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, in the United States. According to previous studies, 43,000 women are expected to lose their lives due to this disease.

The Breast Cancer Foundation coordinates in collaboration with community members to organize fundraising events for patients with this disease.

Fox Rio Grande Valley’s Kim Meza spoke with a valley resident who has dedicated her fitness occupation to spreading breast cancer awareness.

The Figure Salon Gym focuses on helping women feel good about themselves, but this month the focus goes beyond that. This is because they are in charge of organizing an event that will help breast cancer victims.

The event will be this Saturday, October 9th at 9 am on South Padre Island. The activities will start with 30 minutes of yoga followed by 30 minutes of functional training and will end with a three kilometer race.

If you would like to attend this event you can contact Jaqueline Ramos at 956-310-1269. If you would to create an event in conjunction with the DHR Cancer Foundation, you can contact Evelyn Saenz at 956-616-6297.

Remember that experts recommend that you can conduct daily self examinations as this can detect any change in your body. Remember that together we can save more lives.