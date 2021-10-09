The Price On Basic Need Items Has Increased WorldWide Due To The Pandemic

Since the beginning of the pandemic we have seen an increase in prices only reflected in basic need items, but in the general economy worldwide.

According to economists, the price increase is due in part to the difficulties that the Coronavirus has brought to the production process and the changes to the government’s budgets, including multiple payments sent out to Americans so stimulate the economy.

Experts say that since August there has been a price increase up to 4.9 percent in basic products. An indication that suppliers have seen rising costs in production and materials. Which ultimately trickles down to consumers.

The decrease in production has also been reflected in local stores and the shortage of products or materials will naturally result in a price increase in certain products.

Experts predict that prices will continue to rise if federal and state aid funds continue to be distributed due to the pandemic.