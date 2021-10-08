Congressman Gonzalez and U.S. Secretary of Education Tour PSJA High School, Discuss Funding

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez visited PSJA Early College High School with the Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, who was in the region to promote President Biden’s plan to propose more accessible higher education and up to two years free, in some community schools.

The PSJA district received around 130 million in federal funds for education programs. The district is known for the support that they give their students to be able to pursue their career while being in high school.

“With regards to the valley here, early childhood education, we know we can build skyscrapers with strong foundations. It provides opportunities for our youngest learners to have quality programming. I saw great programs here, where students are able to get an associates degree after graduating high school. Imagine if that opportunity was available to all students,” stated Dr. Cardona.

“We can open up better than before. We can open up smarter and a healthy way, to keep our kids abreast, to keep them ahead of the game, to keep them ready,” stated Congressman Gonzalez.

PSJA offers bilingual classes to their students, including course subjects. Students say they enjoy having the opportunity to speak in both Spanish and English because they get to practice both languages at home and at school.

“We have a very strong community here that cares. We are super honored that Dr. Cardona has come out here to visit us here at PSJA,” said Superintendent Dr. Jorge Arredondo.

Throughout the tour Congressman Vicente Gonzalez assured that his goal, along with Dr. Cardona, was to ensure that every student had the opportunity to succeed.