McAllen Proclaims October 5th as Teachers’ Day

The city of McAllen will be honoring educators in a special way.

In honor of World Teachers’ Day, McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos and the city of McAllen’s Commission issued an official proclamation showing their appreciation for the city’s teachers by announcing October 5th as McAllen’s official Teachers’ Day.

This was made possible with the partnership of Raise You Hand Texas and Teachers Can movements. The community is also being encouraged to personally express their appreciation to teachers and show their support by displaying a light blue ribbon outside of their homes or businesses.