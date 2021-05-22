Search for:
Local News
Weather
Emergency Numbers
Covid-19
Contest
About Us
Advertise
Meet The Team
Closed Captioning
EEO Report
Programming Questions?
Site Issues?
Employment
News Tips?
Sponsored
71° F
border
immigration
Local News
Federal Agents Discover Marijuana Inside Man-Made Tunnel
May 22, 2021 3:07 am
Agents also found two undocumented immigrants inside the underground structure.
tunnel
Trending Stories
Special Reports
Community
Coronavirus
Local News
Special Reports
Mariachi’s Adjust to COVID-19 Pandemic
immigration
Local News
Special Reports
Coalition Protests as the State’s GOP Meets in Laredo
Special Reports
Sports
Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader Sits Down With Fox South Texas Sports and Shares Her Journey Toward A T &T Stadium
Special Reports
Sports
RGV FC Announces Signing of Veteran Goalkeeper Tyler Deric
Related Articles
Local News
Two Suspects Charged in Connection to Death of Los Fresnos Man
border
immigration
Local News
Federal Agents Discover Marijuana Inside Man-Made Tunnel
border
Coronavirus
economy
Local News
Efforts to Remove Federal Restrictions at Ports of Entry Continue
Close
Federal Agents Discover Marijuana Inside Man-Made Tunnel
Info
Related Videos
View Info