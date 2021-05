Mariachi’s Prepare For Busy Mother’s Day

Local mariachi groups endured a different situation last year. In 2020, Mother’s Day in the U.S. and in Mexico fell on the same day, May 10th. Due to the pandemic, the group hardly received any calls, closing out the holiday with only five gigs. This year, the group has prepared mentally and physically to meet the high demand now that the pandemic seems to be winding down.