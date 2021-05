Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Suspect Charged

Tyrone Dwayne Amos, 28, was charged with two counts intoxicated assault and one charge of involuntary homicide. On tuesday,Amos allegedlly drove the wrong way on U.S. 281, crashing head on into a pick up truck and causing a five vehicle pileup. Victor Bazan Jr., 27, from Palmview died as a result. Amos total bond was set at $400,000.