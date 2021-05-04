How to know if you need an air duct replacement

You can almost feel the warm breeze, the days under the sun, and you’re already reveling in the summer fun. The down side? The house is warming up. Some rooms feel colder, others feel warmer, and your energy bills are rising.

Here are a few things that might help you determine if you need an air duct replacement before things get out of hand.

There’s dust everywhere in your home

While it’s almost impossible to get rid of all the dust in your home, if you start seeing an increase in the amount you clean up, it might be due to damaged ductwork. Problems in your ducts might be bringing in higher amounts of outdoor dust inside.

You’re having respiratory problems

Are you constantly sneezing or coughing? Maybe you’re having allergies all the time or developing colds? Leaks in your ductwork could be letting allergens like pollen and dust inside.

Your energy bills keep getting higher

While it is normal to see higher energy bills as the summer closes in, if more than 20% of the air is being let out of your AC, faults in your vents might be the culprit. Inefficient ductwork eventually makes you pay a higher price when it comes to your energy bills.

Some rooms feel colder, while others are warm

Even though many factors can affect the airflow of your AC unit, warm rooms can be caused by faulty ductwork that doesn’t send enough air to certain parts of your house. Oftentimes, this means it’s time to have your ducts checked by a professional.

You can’t get rid of the mold and mildew smell in your house

You’re cleaning regularly but that mildew smell just won’t go away, and you’re also seeing mold grow in certain areas of your house. This can be due to poorly connected or insulated ducts.

Your ductwork is old — really old

Even with proper care, your ducts can deteriorate over time if they’re more than 10 years old. You may not be having issues right now, but if your ductwork is old, you might want to consider having them checked before it becomes an issue in the future.

Have you noticed any of these patterns? If you’re facing any of these issues, reach out to the experts at Colair Inc. who are ready to help with all of your AC needs. Call (956)-379-6070 for more information or visit https://colairinc.com/