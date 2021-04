Tx. Representatives Demand Gov. Abbott Release Federal Funding For Schools

13 legislators signed off on a letter for the Secretary Of Education asking Governor Greg Abbott to release billions of dollars in assistance for elementary and secondary schools in Texas. They claim $ 5.5 billion of The First American Plan and $12.4 billion from the second stimulus package are available. The Texas State Teachers Association says they have reached out to legislators cover this matter and recommend educators from all over the state to do the same.