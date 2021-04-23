6 tips to keep your AC unit in shape and save money

Don’t let the Texas heat overwhelm you. If you want to stay cool this summer, it’s important to be proactive about maintaining your air conditioning unit. In the end, it will save you money on energy bills and extend the lifespan of your AC unit.

Don’t let the Texas heat overwhelm you. If you want to stay cool this summer, it’s important to be proactive about maintaining your air conditioning unit. In the end, it will save you money on energy bills and extend the lifespan of your AC unit.

Here are 6 tips to keep your AC unit in top shape:

Change your filters

This is one of the simplest yet most important tasks you can do on your own, and it will guarantee the efficiency of your air conditioner. Clogged or dirty filters block normal airflow and reduce the device’s productivity. Remember to routinely replace or clean your filters.

Clean the fins

With the device off, try vacuuming the fins of your AC unit with a soft bristle brush. These fins are fragile and can easily bend or crush, blocking the airflow through the coil. If one of them gets bent, you can find a tool called a ‘fin comb’ that will get them back to their original condition.

Clean the coils while you’re at it, too

According to the Department of Energy, a clean filter will prevent the evaporator coil from getting dirty too quickly, but it will still collect dirt. Make sure to check it yearly and clean as necessary.

Clear the area around the AC Unit

After you’ve cleaned the fins and coils, make sure to clean the surrounding area. Rake nearby leaves and debris, cut back any plants and branches, and remove anything that might be within 2 feet of the unit.



Fix the Air Conditioner Pad

The concrete pad the condenser unit sits in can tip or sink over the years. You’ll want to make sure the unit is level and that there’s no strain on the cooper coolant tubes or its electrical lines.

If it’s too complicated, hire a professional

If you’re unsure of what your unit needs, or if it breaks down, remember that a professionally trained technician is the way to go.

When your HVAC breaks down, it could cost you more than you bargained for — making it all the more important to properly keep it maintained. Colair Inc offers a Club Membership Program that provides routine maintenance and priority service while saving you money throughout the year. Call (956)-379-6070 for more information or visit https://colairinc.com/