Anonymous Tip Leads to Seven Arrests, Large Narcotics Seizure in Pharr

Authorities received information over drugs being sold out of a motel located on West Expressway 83 . A multi-day investigation led to the arrest of Rolando Perez,49 and Juan Munguia, 41, Both are facing several charges for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. Nearly 73 grams of methamphetamine and 3 grams of cocaine were seized at the location. Five other suspects were arrest on drug related charges.