Three Suspects Charged With Murder in Connection to Fatal November Shooting in Brownsville

Brownsville police, assisted by state and federal law enforcement, arrested Jose Arnoldo Rodriguez, 36 , Charly Angel Carrillo-Torres,33 and Jonathan Xavier Roman-Martinez, 33.The three wanted for the shooting death of Adela Gonzalez, 39, back in November of 2020 on the 2000 block of Dana Avenue. All three are facing several charges including capital murder.