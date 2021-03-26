Authorities Investigate Stabbing Incident That Left One Person Dead, Suspect Detained

Authorities say they received a call at around 6:30 pm over a possible stabbing situation at the 1400 block of West Durante Avenue. Officers were close by the location and detained a male in his mid-20’s. A woman in her mid-40’s was found dead at the scene. Police believe this is an isolated incident. The suspect and the victim have not yet been identified. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any information over this case is asked to call the A

lamo police department at 787-1454.