Suspect Accused of Killing 63-Year-Old Harlingen Man Charged With Murder, Held Without Bond

Jose Isaias Soto Martinez was charged with murder after authorities found the body of 63-year-old Eric Armstrong inside a home on the 1900 block of East Van Buren Street on March 1st. Soto Martinez was arrested Monday afternoon. He is currently being held at Harlingen City Jail with no bond set.