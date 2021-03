Harlingen Authorities Arrest Suspect Wanted For Murder of a 63-Year-Old Man

Authorities discovered 63-year-old Eric Armstrong with multiple wounds on the 1900 block of East Van Buren Street on March 1st.

Police identified the man captured on surveillance footage leaving the scene as Jose Isaias Soto Martinez over the weekend. Authorities arrested Martinez Monday afternoon. He is currently behind bars at the Harlingen City Jail.