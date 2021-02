US Admits First Group of Asylum Seekers From MPP Program

Today a group of approximately 25 migrants have been admitted to the US this after nearly two years of living in Matamoros, Tamaulipas while awaiting their asylum hearings. There, they have endured severe weather conditions and a pandemic in tents. Accompanied by attorneys and humanitarian organizations, the first group made its way down the bridge today to meet with CBP authorities and begin the processing.