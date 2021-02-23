UTRGV to Host Coach Hill’s Memorial Service Tuesday

UTRGV will host a memorial service in honor of men’s basketball head coach, Lew Hill, who passed away February 7th.

The memorial will be tomorrow at 1PM at the field house.

Members of the community could attend the viewing one hour prior to the memorial.

Those attending will have to comply with social distancing protocols.

Following the memorial service, their will be a balloon release to celebrate the life of Coach Hill.