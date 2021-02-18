Search for:
Community
Local News
texas
weather
Police Say There Are No Reports of Home Invasions During Severe Weather Blackouts
February 18, 2021 4:56 am
February 18, 2021 4:57 am
Officials say the city is in good hands and are reporting a steady decrease in violent crime.
daisy
