Seven time NFL Champion Tom Brady and the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their victory over Kansas City with a boat parade.
Tom Brady threw three touchdowns during the big game on Sunday.
But his pass on Wednesday might have been a little more impressive.
Brady tossed the Lombardi Trophy across the Hillsborough River to teammates on another boat.
Fans cheered on the team from the River walk to get a glimpse of the players and their friends as they cruised.
Tampa Bay Bucs Celebrate Sunday’s Win With Boat Parade
