RGV Vipers Tip Off 2021 G League Season Wednesday Evening

The RGV Vipers are tipping off the 2021 NBA G League season Wednesday night.

The valley’s team has been in the bubble for the past two weeks preparing for the new season.

The Vipers are looking to leave behind the unfortunate 2020 season where they placed second to last in the conference.

The vipers first rival is Raptors 905.Tip off is Wednesday night at 6:30 PM.